Fans attending the Guns N’ Roses concert at Fenway Park on Monday night have the opportunity to board a “Nightrain” for free following the show from the Kenmore Station.

The MBTA and Red Sox partnered to try and alleviate the amount of traffic around the historic baseball park by allowing free access to the subway system.

“We are excited to partner with the Red Sox to offer free subway rides to Guns N’ Roses fans,” MBTA general manager Phil Eng said in a statement. “This is a great way to encourage people to take public transportation to and from the concert and help reduce traffic congestion in the area.”

Guns N’ Roses are in the midst of their 2023 World Tour with stops in the Middle East, Europe and North America. On their social media handle, the heavy rock band asked what the Boston fans want to hear in a meme featuring a skeleton posed as the Boston Celtics mascot Lucky.

Boston, what do you wanna hear tonight? pic.twitter.com/W1DBcOAVq7 — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 21, 2023

Beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, the turnstiles at Kenmore Station will open for free entry for fans to board the Green Line outbound toward Boston College, Cleveland Circle, or Riverside, or take the subway into the city for transfers to the Red, Orange, or Blue Lines on the MBTA subway system.

Fans of the legendary rock band can expect to hear such classics as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Mr. Brownstone,” “It’s So Easy,” “Rocket Queen,” “Civil War” and “You Could Be Mine” among others.

Carrie Underwood has been sharing the stage with the rockers, but it’s unknown if she will be performing at Fenway. The Pretenders, led by Chrissie Hynde will get the show started performing hits “I’ll Stand by You,” “Brass in Pocket” and “Back on the Chain Gang.”