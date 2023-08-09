Jayson Tatum was in Memphis for a pro-am golf tournament Wednesday, and the topic of Marcus Smart and the Grizzlies came up while he was participating.

The Celtics traded the three-time All-Defensive guard this summer as part of a three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. Players understood things won’t be the same without Smart, and there weren’t any hard feelings that lingered after the deal.

“Sad to see him go but happy for him to get a new start and excited to see what he does,” Tatum said, per Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck added more details to the Porzingis-Smart trade, but Boston is prepared to move on and hopes the investment in Jaylen Brown and Tatum’s continued ascension into superstar status will be enough to win the NBA Finals.

The Grizzlies stayed in win-now mode, and they’ll hope what they’re getting with Smart is enough to get them over the top.

“He knows what it takes to get (to the NBA Finals),” Tatum said. “Obviously he’s extremely talented. Best defender in the league. Just a guy you would love to have on your team.”

What will be certain is the first matchup between the Celtics and Grizzlies will be a memorable one.