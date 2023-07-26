Jaylen Brown Knows ‘Journey Won’t Feel Same’ Without Marcus Smart

The Celtics have a core built for the future in the continued commitment to stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On Tuesday, Brown signed the richest contract in NBA history with a five-year supermax extension worth $304 million.

The Celtics have Brown locked in for the future, a new scoring threat at center in Kristaps Porzingis and another year to further unlock Tatum. Despite a positively trending offseason for the Celtics, Brown recognized the bittersweet notion of the team’s bright future without a core member and close friend.

Marcus Smart, who spent his entire career in Boston since being drafted in 2014, was dealt in the trade to bring in Porzingis. Smart was the glue of the Celtics’ recent core and Brown acknowledged that the movement ahead for the team will not feel the same.

“Definitely a lot of big changes,” Brown addressed on Wednesday per NBC Sports Boston. “My brother, my teammate, one of my best friends is not on the team anymore.”

Brown played seven seasons together with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and credits the former Celtics in his development.

“I learned so much from Marcus,” Brown added. “This journey won’t feel the same without him.”

As Smart begins the next chapter of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brown knows that his impact will continue to be at the core of the Celtics’ mission ahead.

“It’s a part of life,” Brown said. “It’s a part of what you do moving forward. Everything he instilled into this organization and community is still going to be with us.”