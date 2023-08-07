Celtics Owner Adds Context To Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart Trade

The Celtics are right there.

They finished two wins shy of an NBA title in 2022. They advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2023.

Yet, it was clear to Boston’s brass that something needed to change before next season. The C’s couldn’t just run it back and hope for the best.

So, the Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzles as part of a three-team blockbuster that also involved the Washington Wizards. Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis, a 7-foot-3 center who will give the Green extra scoring oomph.

Story continues below advertisement

“The general tone was, how do we take this energy we’re feeling right now that was built up over having two good seasons but then didn’t get all the way,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach of the conversations he had with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and head coach Joe Mazzulla after falling one win short of the 2023 NBA Finals. “The whole point is, how do we get to Banner 18? If we’d all agreed we should keep things the same, that would have been fine. But the idea of bringing in another talented big popped up early in the conversation, and we ended up executing on that idea.”

Obviously, trading Smart wasn’t an easy decision. He was the longest-tenured Celtics player at the time of the deal, with strong ties to the organization, the city and the fans. Smart truly earned Boston’s respect throughout his nine years with the team.

“He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show.” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck on Kristaps Porzingis

But the Celtics’ inability to get over the hump — particularly the last two seasons when they had loaded rosters — caused Boston to shuffle its deck around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And Porzingis is a fascinating fit, both on and off the floor.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Porzingis) is a committed and now seasoned and effective player. He’s a real force. I’m really impressed with his commitment to being part of a winning Celtics team,” Grousbeck recently told Himmelsbach. “I met with him when he came up for the press conference and spent some real time with him, and he’s so happy to be here. He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime.

“But he’s about the team, his teammates, and the banner. He chose us. There were other people, I hear, that wanted him. And he chose us. He wants to be here and he wants to win a ring.”

Time will tell whether the Celtics made the correct decision. Porzingis isn’t a perfect player. And trading Smart could disrupt Boston’s versatility and intensity on the defensive end.

But again, something needed to change. The Celtics are right there. Which just isn’t good enough for a storied franchise with championship aspirations.