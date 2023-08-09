ESPN reportedly named a new host for its NBA Finals broadcast.

Malika Andrews will replace Mike Greenberg, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Greenberg hosted “NBA Countdown” for the past two seasons after the Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols controversy. ESPN and Greenberg mutually agreed for him to leave “Countdown” because of his busy schedule including hosting “Get Up” and his own podcast “Greeny.”

Andrews will continue as the host of “NBA Today” as she maintains her rise in ESPN since she served as an on-site reporter in Orlando during the NBA bubble in 2020.

The change in host also continued ESPN’s internal shift, specifically with its NBA coverage. Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were let go, and Doris Burke and former Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers reportedly will replace the pair on the main broadcast.

Jalen Rose also was part of the ESPN layoffs, but the network did not name a replacement for him. Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon likely will be back for “NBA Countdown” next season.