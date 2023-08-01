Mark Jackson on Monday confirmed he was fired by ESPN and the expectation now is that Doris Burke and Doc Rivers will replace Jackson on the network’s NBA broadcast.

Jackson released a statement Monday night.

“This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN,” he wrote. “Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be part of the organization for the past 15+ years. I would also like to thank the NBA fans watching at home and in the arenas throughout the league for all of your support. To the NBA, a heartfelt thank you for allowing a kid to continue to accomplish his dreams.

You can read the full statement here.

Story continues below advertisement

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Jackson’s firing Monday morning. Marchand reported ESPN feared Jackson’s success was tied to his chemistry with fellow broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy, who also was fired by ESPN last month.

The deals of Burke and Rivers are not finalized, though Marchand reported it is quickly moving in that direction. It would team Burke and Rivers with play-by-play man Mike Breen.

Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson teamed up on ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast in June.