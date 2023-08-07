White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez both received suspensions for their respective roles in Saturday night’s bench-clearing brawl between Chicago and Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Anderson received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting, while Ramírez received a three-game ban and an undisclosed fine for the same offense.

Anderson and Ramírez went to blows in the sixth inning Saturday after the latter slid between the former’s legs on a bang-bang play at second base. The two exchanged words then punches, with Ramírez ultimately clocking Anderson on the jaw.

Overall, eight members of the White Sox and Guardians received discipline for the melee. That includes six suspensions.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. So, too, did White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, Guardians manager Terry Francona and Cleveland third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias each received an undisclosed fine.

Anderson and Ramírez appealed their suspensions.