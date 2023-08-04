The Boston Red Sox found a way to get their latest trade deadline pickup on the big league roster, but it came at the expense of a fan favorite.

The Red Sox recalled infielder Luis Urías, who they acquired in a deadline-day deal from the Milwaukee Brewers, from Triple-A Worcester on Friday. In the corresponding move, they designated infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment.

Arroyo was amid his healthiest season to date with Boston, appearing in 66 games and slashing .241/.268/.369 with three home runs and 16 doubles. The 28-year-old spent time at second base, third base and shortstop in 2023, mixing in stops in the outfield and at first base during his four seasons with the Red Sox.

The move will open an opportunity for Urías to get his first crack at making an impact with Boston. He played in 20 games for Milwaukee this season, going 8-for-55 while making starts at second and third base. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom stated he believed Urías “getting back to who he is” as a hitter upon acquiring him.

The Red Sox’s 40-man roster is now at 39.

Boston will open up a 10-game homestand Friday night at Fenway Park, kicking things off against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.