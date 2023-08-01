The Boston Red Sox made just a lone move at Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline and it came in the form of middle infield depth by acquiring Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed where the 26-year-old infielder can help Boston down the stretch and in the future.

“We are pretty excited to add him to our mix,” Bloom told reporters following the deadline, per NESN coverage. “He’s getting back to who he is at the plate. Fenway should be a good fit for him.”

After two solid offensive seasons in 2021 and 2022 with the Brewers, injuries and a minor league stint have made 2023 tough for Urías. At the same time, the right-handed bat did see improvement in July as he shifts to Boston. In those two previous seasons with Milwaukee, Urías hit a combined 39 home runs.

“Obviously, we do have a lot of middle infield depth,” Bloom added. “We just thought that in Luis, there’s an intriguing talent there. It’s a really intriguing upside play for us.”

As the Red Sox announced on Tuesday, Urías will be optioned to Triple-A Worcester.