As the clock ticked down on the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox did indeed make an addition to the roster via trade.

The Red Sox acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed after the deadline. Boston traded away minor league pitcher Bradley Blalock to acquire Urías.

After the trade of Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers, the Red Sox took the opportunity to revamp their depth in the middle infield with Urías joining Christian Arroyo and Yu Chang. Trevor Story is also set to return in the near future to further bolster that positional group.

Urías played in just 20 games this season as a result of injuries and time in the minor leagues. The 26-year-old hit .145 with a home run in 55 at-bats with the Brewers this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Urias has a .720 career OPS across his six-year career in the major leagues. His best season came in 2021 when he hit 24 home runs with a .789 OPS in 150 games with Milwaukee.

With the deadline in the books, the Red Sox continue a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.