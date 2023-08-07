The Red Sox hold their 2023 first-round pick in high regard and are advancing him to another minor league level as a result.

Boston is promoting catching prospect Kyle Teel to High-A Greenville after just two games for the organization in the Florida Complex League of rookie ball, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

In those two games, the No. 14 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Yesterday, #RedSox first-round draft pick Kyle Teel launched his first pro home run!



Teel reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a 2-run home run, and a walk. pic.twitter.com/jXf2K2vex5 — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 6, 2023

Teel had a massive year at the University of Virginia this past spring, slashing .407/.465/.655 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs in 65 games.

Story continues below advertisement

As a productive offensive player as a catcher, Teel gets the quick promotion to High-A Greenville.

The 21-year-old is gaining traction among the minor leagues, earning a spot on Keith Law’s Top 60 prospects as the latest edition to a Red Sox farm system that is rapidly rising as one of the best in baseball.