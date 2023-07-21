The Red Sox locked up the top catcher of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Boston signed catcher Kyle Teel to a deal that awards him a $4 million bonus, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. As the No. 14 pick of the draft, Teel could have signed a $4.663 million deal. The Red Sox have six other selections they can sign to a contract.

Teel posted a thank you message to Virginia on Instagram as he moves on to a professional baseball career.

The 21-year-old was the best catcher in the 2023 MLB Draft, and experts raved Boston’s selection, who could join No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer as another draft steal.

Teel compared himself to National League MVP Buster Posey and is viewed as a complete package. An ESPN analyst predicted he could make his Red Sox debut as soon as 2025.

However, it’s important not to go too crazy with expectations — the college baseball All-American still has plenty of time to impress in the Red Sox system.

But Friday was the first step toward Teel’s transition from college to the pros, and if he can come close to the lofty expectations placed on him, the Red Sox will have another young player to be excited about for the future.