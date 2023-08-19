BOSTON — UFC 292 is here at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. as the sport returns to the city for the first time since UFC 220 in 2018.

Two championship belts are on the line as Sean O’Malley challenges Aljamain Sterling for the men’s bantamweight championship. In the women’s strawweight division, Amanda Lemos takes on Zhang Weili.

Follow along for live updates throughout the night here.

EARLY PRELIMS:

— Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Winner: Karine Silva

Fans were treated to a first-round finish with the inaugural fight in Boston. Both fighters landed early shots in the clinch before Silva landed a takedown. Silva began to work on a submission and earned the victory with one second left in the round via a guillotine choke.

— Women’s Flyweight: #13 Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Winner: Natalia Silva

Silva made her last name a perfect 2-0 to start the night.

In a unanimous decision win, Silva put on a striking clinic and kept Lee off balance throughout the fight with a flurry of punches and changed levels with her kicks.

Silva earns her fourth straight win.

— Men’s Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

PRELIMS:

— Men’s Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson (The Ultimate Fighter Finale)

— Men’s Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard (The Ultimate Fighter Finale)

— Men’s Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

— Men’s Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

MAIN CARD:

— Men’s Bantamweight: #6 Marlon Vera vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz

— Men’s Bantamweight: Da’mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

— Men’s Welterweight: #11 Neil Magny vs. #13 Ian Machado Garry

— Women’s Strawweight Championship: C Zhang Weili vs. #5 Amanda Lemos

— Men’s Bantamweight Championship: C Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 Sean O’Malley