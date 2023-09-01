Bruins player development and scouting assistant Danielle Marmer was announced Friday as general manager for the Boston team of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Marmer served as player development and scouting assistant last season with the Bruins and became the first woman to hold an on-ice role with the organization. Prior to her time with the Bruins, she was the director of player development at Quinnipiac University and assistant coach for Connecticut College’s women’s hockey team. Marmer also played as part of the winningest class in Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey history.

“Securing highly qualified General Managers was a priority to help build strong foundations in each of our original six PWHL markets and delivering professional standards for all players,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations, in a press release. “The search process identified a lot of impressive candidates from which we’ve assembled an exceptional group with collective experience across the highest levels of the game, both on and off the ice.”

The Boston team was revealed by the PWHL on Tuesday, and the league’s initial free agency period begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Teams have until Sept. 10 to sign three players to standard player agreements before the majority of the league’s founding players are chosen in the 2023 PWHL Draft on Sept. 18.

The PWHL plans on starting its 24-game regular season in January, but a full schedule likely will be released after rosters are finalized.

You can learn more about Marmer’s journey by watching her “My Story” feature on NESN 360.