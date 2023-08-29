The original six markets for the new Professional Women’s Hockey League were revealed Tuesday, and the Boston Bruins voiced their support as the PWHL begins a new era of women’s hockey.

Boston, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area were the markets announced with those teams set to begin roster building through a 10-day free agency period on Sept. 1. The regular season is scheduled to start in January.

“More hockey in Boston is always a good thing,” the Bruins posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten is among the financial backers of the PWHL, and hopes to bring in the best women’s hockey players in the world to the new league.

There still are multiple announcements to come from the PWHL, including dates for the 24-game regular-season schedule and the general managers for each franchise. The 2023 PWHL Draft is scheduled for Sept. 18, and fans likely will learn ahead of time an idea of the player pool that will be available to each team, including the free-agency pool that teams can look at to build their rosters.

More details on the Boston franchise likely will come in the months leading up to puck drop of the first game of the season.