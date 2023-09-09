Celtics Reportedly Make Exhibit-10 Signing That Follows Trend

If his recent string of signings is representative of anything, it’s that Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has a type.

The Celtics reportedly signed undrafted free agent Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract Saturday, according to Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.

Funk, who stands at 6-foot-8, played in Summer League with the Miami Heat, averaging 3.5 points on 5-for-19 shooting. He spent six seasons in college and will turn 26 during the season.

Funk played his first five collegiate seasons with St. Joseph’s before transferring to Utah State as a grad transfer in 2022-23. In 34 games with the Aggies, Funk averaged 13.4 points and shot 37% from three-point range on 6.4 attempts per game.

In short, he’s got length and can shoot.

That is the exact kind of player Stevens has been looking for over the past two seasons, with Danilo Gallinari, Kristaps Porzingis, Delano Banton and Svi Mykhailiuk all fitting that mold.

The Exhibit-10 deal allows the Celtics to bring Funk into training camp and entice him to sign with their G-League team through bonuses. Boston has one two-way roster spot available, with JD Davison and Jay Scrubb currently occupying two of the three available. Scrubb will likely compete with DJ Steward, who was signed earlier this summer, for the final spot.