Celtics Summer League Standout Reportedly Agrees To Two-Way Deal

Jay Scrubb was the Boston Celtics’ best scorer throughout the non-playoff portion of their NBA Summer League schedule

The 22-year-old combined to score 66 points across four contests, playing some tremendous basketball while on a mission to earn a contract. Scrubb reportedly accomplished that mission, as he agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Scrubb’s play influenced many to believe that he was deserving of a two-way spot, and his agreement fills the second of Boston’s three available two-way spots as the Celtics signed JD Davison on for another season early in the summer.

His path to the NBA was a unique one, as Scrubb played his college ball at for John A. Logan College, a junior college in Carterville, Illinois. He was drafted with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, before eventually appearing in 24 total games in stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.

“It was a crazy transition for me, going from junior college to the league, but I feel like my talent speaks for itself,” Scrubb said Sunday, per Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “I can compete with the best, and I’m here. … Just confidence in myself, there’s a lot of great guys out here competing. I just want to show that I’m one of the best players here. That’s all I really want.”

The Celtics have one available two-way contract remaining.