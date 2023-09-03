David Hamilton Speeds To Red Sox Minor League Record

David Hamilton continues to develop within the Red Sox minor league system. The 25-year-old came to the organization from the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2021 trade for Hunter Renfroe.

In addition to his capabilities in the field, Hamilton’s speed is his greatest impact while stealing bases and scoring runs.

On Sunday, Hamilton set a Red Sox Triple-A record with his 52nd stolen base of the season. The feat comes one year after the speedy infielder swiped 70 bags in Double-A Portland.

🚨 NEW RECORD 🚨



David Hamilton steals his 52nd base of the season, the most in Red Sox Triple-A history!



(Lee Graham, 51 steals in 1983) pic.twitter.com/oh5Lsn32q8 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 3, 2023

On the season, Hamilton is slashing .246/.362/.452 with 16 home runs in 90 games in Triple-A.