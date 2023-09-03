David Hamilton Speeds To Red Sox Minor League Record

David Hamilton continues to develop within the Red Sox minor league system. The 25-year-old came to the organization from the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2021 trade for Hunter Renfroe.

In addition to his capabilities in the field, Hamilton’s speed is his greatest impact while stealing bases and scoring runs.

On Sunday, Hamilton set a Red Sox Triple-A record with his 52nd stolen base of the season. The feat comes one year after the speedy infielder swiped 70 bags in Double-A Portland.

On the season, Hamilton is slashing .246/.362/.452 with 16 home runs in 90 games in Triple-A.

Featured image via Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK Images