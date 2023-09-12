Jets’ Randall Cobb Rips NFL After Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles Injury

It’s tough to blame a single person or entity for what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night, but Randall Cobb clearly believes the NFL didn’t do the Jets quarterback any favors.

Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury four snaps into his New York tenure. Mere minutes into the Jets’ primetime matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers tore his Achilles as he was sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd. Replay shows Rodgers wasn’t able to properly plant his left leg on the play, perhaps a result of the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium.

Cobb certainly believes the playing surface had a hand in Rodgers going down. The veteran wide receiver spoke out against turf — and also took a shot at the league — after New York’s overtime win.

“We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money,” Cobb told reporters, per The Athletic. “Profit over people, it’s always been the case. I’ve never been a fan of turf. That’s my stance.”

David Bakhtiari appeared to be even more miffed about Rodgers’ injury than Cobb. The Green Bay Packers left tackle, who protected Rodgers for a decade, eviscerated the NFL after the future Hall of Fame quarterback tore his Achilles.

The Jets now must move forward without the hopes of Rodgers leading the organization to the promised land this season. Zach Wilson will try to keep New York’s optimism high beginning Sunday in Dallas.