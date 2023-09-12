It was only a matter of time before the New York Jets hit the quarterback market again, but no one expected it to be this soon.

The Jets took a huge swing this offseason and traded for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in an effort to capitalize on what was a roster ready to start winning. The result? New York found itself back at square one just four plays into its season, as the 39-year-old tore his Achilles in a Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season.

That puts Zach Wilson in line to start at quarterback, who the Jets drafted No. 2 overall in 2021. Wilson, however, has played so poorly the Jets needed to go out and make the move for Rodgers in the first place. In response, New York quickly started to reach out to veteran free-agent quarterbacks, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

With that, we’ve highlighted some veteran quarterbacks (that aren’t named Tom Brady) who the Jets could target to replace Rodgers and Wilson.

Matt Ryan

This is certainly a boring option, but it might make the most sense when you consider how this Jets’ offense is set up. New York hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason to implement the offense he and Rodgers had so much success with in Green Bay. The design of the playbook allows for a QB to play on script and in rhythm. That’s something we know Ryan can do. He also would bring a veteran element to a room now without Rodgers.

We’re also fairly certain Ryan would like to get out of the broadcast booth after how he was treated in his debut.

Colin Kaepernick

We don’t know if the Jets are interested, but Kaepernick has made it clear that he is.

Kaepernick’s agent has reached out to New York about his desire to make an NFL return, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The 35-year-old reportedly texted, “I just need a shot.”

Carson Wentz

The Jets have also reportedly checked in on Wentz, who has had an up-and-down NFL career. He went 2-5 last season while throwing nine interceptions, but isn’t far removed from a 27-touchdown, seven-interception campaign with the Indianapolis Colts.

He can’t be more dangerous with the ball than Wilson, can he?

Joe Flacco

This is simple. Joe Flacco was with the Jets over the last three seasons and is familiar with the locker room, coaching staff and some of the weapons. If they want to roll with Wilson, Flacco is a great option to back him up.