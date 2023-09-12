David Bakhtiari clearly doesn’t believe “freak injury” is an appropriate way to describe what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night.

Rodgers only was on the MetLife Stadium field for four snaps in his highly anticipated Jets debut. Minutes into New York’s primetime matchup with the Buffalo, Rodgers sustained a lower-leg injury as he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Shortly thereafter, the Jets ruled Rodgers out for the remainder of the contest.

Many NFL players took to social media after the incident to offer their best to Rodgers. But Bakhtiari, who protected the star quarterback’s blind side in Green Bay for a decade, used the moment to take aim at the NFL.

“WTF!!!! That injury is TURF related,” Bakhtiari posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Can we put an end to this shit already?”

The three-time Pro Bowl selection continued: “Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible. I’m sick of this..Do better!”

It’s certainly a nightmare scenario for the Jets, who were hellbent on adding Rodgers over the offseason. Now, it sounds like there’s a very real chance New York plays out the season with Zach Wilson atop its quarterback depth chart.