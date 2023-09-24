The New York Jets are falling apart, attacking each other on the sidelines during their Week 3 matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Trailing the Patriots 13-3 in the fourth quarter with no sign of life offensively, Jets running back Michael Carter couldn’t contain his inner frustration. The 24-year-old took his anger out on New York running back coach Taylor Embree, yelling toward him while having to be restricted by teammates in order to lower the tension.

Embree on the other hand maintained his composure and ignored Carter’s sideline hissy fit while New England snagged its first victory, 15-10, at MetLife Stadium to tie an NFL-record 15 straight wins over the Jets.

Carter racked up just three yards one on reception, raising his season total in yardage up to 17 through New York’s first three games.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Carter spotted yelling at #Jets RBs coach Taylor Embree on the sideline.



🤬Moral is not good in NY.🤬 pic.twitter.com/AOdhPyDncA — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 24, 2023

That stagnant offensive play dragged to Jets to an identical 1-2 record with the Patriots, which was due in large part to New York quarterback Zach Wilson, who laid an egg, prompting a rowdy home crowd.

Filling in for Aaron Rodgers underwhelmingly yet again, Wilson completed 18-of-36 attempts and racked up just 157 yards. The 24-year-old also dropped to a career 0-5 record when facing the Patriots.

Considering the lack of faith Wilson’s sparked since Rodgers went down in Week 1, it’s likely those voices will get even louder as Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s need for a reliable signal caller becomes more evident each week.