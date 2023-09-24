Count Joe Namath among New York Jets fans who have grown tired of watching Zach Wilson.

The legendary Jets signal-caller and Pro Football Hall of Famer watched as New York compiled a mere six yards of offense on its first 18 plays against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It prompted Namath to share his frustration on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a series of posts.

Among them: “WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP in that pocket” and “I’m starting to wonder if Zach is playing like he’s being coached. He’s making decisions that are not intuitive of the quarterback position.”

Why would Zach just go down when he could’ve spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Why wouldn’t he have caught that ball?!! Is he afraid of a wet ball? — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

They need to throw on 3rd! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

If the ground is slippery it’s like that for both teams!… It’s disgusting to see us throw short of the first down marker on 3rd if the receiver isn’t running vertically. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP into that pocket! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Our pass patterns, receiver routes seem to be predictable. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Wilson completed four of his first nine passes for 25 yards and took two ill-advised sacks. Should his Week 3 performance continue, it’s worth wondering if head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets will stick with him or look for another option behind center.

Given Namath’s social media activity, it’s fair to assume he would be looking for another signal-caller.