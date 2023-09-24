Count Joe Namath among New York Jets fans who have grown tired of watching Zach Wilson.
The legendary Jets signal-caller and Pro Football Hall of Famer watched as New York compiled a mere six yards of offense on its first 18 plays against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
It prompted Namath to share his frustration on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a series of posts.
Among them: “WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP in that pocket” and “I’m starting to wonder if Zach is playing like he’s being coached. He’s making decisions that are not intuitive of the quarterback position.”
Wilson completed four of his first nine passes for 25 yards and took two ill-advised sacks. Should his Week 3 performance continue, it’s worth wondering if head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets will stick with him or look for another option behind center.
Given Namath’s social media activity, it’s fair to assume he would be looking for another signal-caller.
Featured image via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images