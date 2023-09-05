Tom Brady will be back in New England on Sunday when the Patriots honor the greatest player in the history of the franchise.

And according to one of Brady’s former teammates, the seven-time Super Bowl champion won’t be the only ex-Patriot on hand for the festivities at Gillette Stadium.

Ty Law, who played alongside Brady for five seasons and won three Super Bowls in Foxboro, joined WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday and revealed “a lot” of Patriots from yesteryear will be back at their old stomping grounds to celebrate the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“Everybody’s coming to town,” Law said, as transcribed by Audacy.

Brady himself is “excited” for what figures to be a “special” ceremony in the stadium he called home for two decades. It is certainly a deserving gesture for a franchise legend whom Bill Belichick described as “the epitome of everything you would want in a player.”

And for what it’s worth, the actual game taking place Sunday in Foxboro warrants plenty of buzz and excitement. The Patriots will open their 2023 regular-season slate with a matchup against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, Brady’s opponent for two of his 10 Super Bowl appearances.