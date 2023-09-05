Tom Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led the team to six Super Bowl championships.

After three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 46-year-old is set to return to Foxboro for the first time since retiring as the team plans to honor him during a ceremony when New England hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.

In the season premiere of his “Let’s Go” Podcast with Jim Gray through SiriusXM, Brady expressed his excitement to reunite with the organization at Gillette Stadium.

“It will be a special reunion,” Brady said. “I’m excited to get there. I haven’t been back much.”

Despite ending his career in another uniform, the three-time NFL MVP clearly still has plenty of appreciation for his former team.

“A lot of gratitude,” Brady added. I had two decades of incredible life-altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there. Memories with people there. I’m creating a new memory. To go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way. I have not been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went once as a competitor. Now, I’m going to go there, really as a fan. Then, I’ll be there in the future as a broadcaster.”

The 2023 season will be a totally new experience for Brady as the first NFL season without him as a player since the 1999 campaign. As that streak comes to an end, Brady is excited to start his career as a fan back in Foxboro.

“I don’t think it’s going to be hard to be a fan,” Brady explained. “I love this sport and I love the Patriots. Going up there to see a lot of my friends and family is going to be a great experience.”