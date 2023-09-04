NFL Host Names Patriots-Eagles As Top-Five Week One Game

National eyes will be on Gillette Stadium when the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots meet on Sunday in the 2023 season opener.

Most of the nation will see the game set for kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Eagles enter the game as the reigning NFC champions while the Patriots get their first chance on a clean slate following a strange 8-9 season in 2022.

Ahead of the NFL’s first week of regular season play, FS1’s Jason McIntyre named the matchup in Foxboro as the fifth-best game to watch in Week One.

Story continues below advertisement

"No Von Miller is huge. But the Bills opened up against the Rams' bad o-line last season. I'm a realist."@jasonrmcintyre reveals his Top 5 Week 1 games to watch pic.twitter.com/cPBOVPKE8l — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 4, 2023

“Really, really good game,” McIntyre said on Monday’s episode of The Herd.

Sunday’s matchup could be decided in the trenches. Philadelphia established a presence at the line of scrimmage last season while New England looks to find a healthy combination on the offensive line.

“You guys know offensive line for me is everything,” McIntyre noted. “It sounds like the Patriots might start at right tackle a fourth-round rookie. The Eagles last season set an NFL record for sacks. They could overwhelm a makeshift Patriots offensive line.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the offense may spark questions for the Patriots on Sunday, the FS1 host sees a chance to make some plays on the defensive side of the ball. Philadelphia enters the game with a new contract for quarterback Jalen Hurts and a new offensive coordinator in Brian Johnson.

“I do believe there will be some offensive hiccups for Philly,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre sees a path to victory for the visitors but envisions a close game with the Patriots showing up to play at home.

“The Eagles have a lot of depth,” McIntyre noted. “The best roster in the league. I can’t wait. I would lean Eagles here, but on the road is dicey.”