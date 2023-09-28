FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez took home his first NFL award this week. Matthew Judon is confident it won’t be his last.

After being recognized Thursday as the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, Gonzalez received a rave review from Judon. New England’s Pro Bowl edge rusher said watching Gonzalez this season reminded him of Jalen Ramsey, one of the NFL’s premier corners.

“The skill and the poise that he plays with at cornerback, for a young player, is kind of unseen,” Judon said. “You see it in the greats. You saw it when Jalen Ramsey came out (in 2016). Whoever he was in front of, he just stayed in front of, and he covered and he matched. (Gonzalez) has a lot of potential. He has a lot of potential and a lot of skill.”

Many rookies would have understandably struggled to handle the workload and matchups Gonzalez saw in the opening month of his career. But despite playing all but one defensive snap through three games and facing some of the NFL’s best wide receivers (most notably A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Garrett Wilson), the first-round draft pick has thrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Gonzalez has 16 tackles, one interception, one sack and three passes defended, and Pro Football Focus has him as the fourth-highest-graded NFL cornerback entering Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. In Weeks 2 and 3, he was the man primarily responsible for covering Hill and Wilson, respectively, and neither cracked 50 receiving yards against New England.

“We’re just trying to tap into all his talents and everything he can do,” Judon said. “I think he can be a matchup guy in this league. He can travel and follow whoever he wants to. But he’s got a long way. He’s got a long way, and this is just one of the many personal accolades that he’s going to get for himself.”

Gonzalez was the first Patriots defender to earn Rookie of the Month honors since Chandler Jones in 2012. Mac Jones, Jerod Mayo and Deion Branch are the only other New England players to do so on either side of the ball.

“He is a player of unique skill set, unique talent, unique potential,” Judon said.