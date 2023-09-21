The Raiders reportedly took the next step in their saga with former New England Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones.

Las Vegas on Wednesday placed Jones on the non-football injury list as he deals with his personal issues, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rappoport.

“The team has stood behind him and no one has ruled out a return if his situation improves,” Rappoport posted on the X platform.

Jones had been away from the team when head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday he had “no updates” on the situation, per The Athletic.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-time All-Pro blasted the Raiders earlier this month on social media and shared jarring posts after he claimed Las Vegas kept him away from the team facility and contacted the mother of his child, with whom he claims he hasn’t been in a relationship in five years.

Jones continued his social media activity with since-deleted tweet Friday.

“I wish I could play with my brothers, but marky mark is holding a huge secret that only I know!” Jones posted on X, per The Athletic. “That’s why I was asking for my protection sorry if I sound scared because I’m not lol, when I found out I was lol.”

Jones will miss at least four games after he was placed on the NFI list.