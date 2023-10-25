FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wouldn’t say much Wednesday about the Patriots’ decision to release Malik Cunningham. But he did confirm the team hopes to keep working with the versatile rookie.

Belichick said New England intends to re-sign Cunningham to its practice squad if he clears waivers.

The undrafted Louisville product spent the first five weeks of the season on the Patriots’ P-squad, then was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Cunningham played six snaps in that game at Allegiant Stadium — three at quarterback, three at receiver — while serving as starting QB Mac Jones’ primary backup.

That unexpected setup lasted just one week. Cunningham was a healthy scratch for the Patriots’ upset win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium the following Sunday, then was waived two days later.

“Just do what’s best for the team,” Belichick replied when asked why Cunningham was cut.

The Patriots had not filled Cunningham’s roster spot as of Wednesday morning, and it remained unclear how they planned to do so. One candidate is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who played 40 offensive snaps over the last two games and is out of practice squad elevations.

“Jalen’s come in and been a really good scout-team player for us,” Belichick said. “We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout-team plays.

“He’s earned some playing time, which has come from his practice time and practice performance. He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes, but he’s a good talent, good guy to work with. Glad we have him.”

The 2-5 Patriots are preparing to visit the 5-2 Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.