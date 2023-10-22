FOXBORO, Mass. — There will be no Malik Mania at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

One week after playing just six snaps in a quiet NFL debut, undrafted rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham was a healthy scratch for the New England Patriots’ Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots returned to their original quarterback depth chart, with Bailey Zappe backing up starter Mac Jones and Will Grier serving as the emergency third QB.

Patriots coaches sidestepped questions about their plan behind the center this week, with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien saying the team was taking a “week-to-week” approach with Cunningham.

The other headliner of Sunday’s inactive list was receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed his second straight game with a concussion. Rookie slot receiver Demario Douglas slotted back into the lineup after a one-game concussion-related absence and should see his heaviest workload yet with Smith-Schuster sidelined.

Douglas has been a bright spot in New England’s punchless passing game and would have been a candidate for more playing time even if Smith-Schuster was active.

A total of seven Patriots players were inactive Sunday, including edge rushers Keion White and Josh Uche, who were ruled out Friday due to injury:

QB Malik Cunnigham

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Kayshon Boutte

DE Keion White

OLB Josh Uche

OT Calvin Anderson

QB Will Grier (third QB)

Other notes:

— Starting left guard Cole Strange, who’s battled a lingering knee injury since early in training camp, returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games.

— The Patriots elevated receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive tackle Trysten Hill from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Reagor, who has seen action in two games this season, rounded out a receiver corps that also featured Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Douglas and Tyquan Thornton.

— Boutte, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue, has not played since Week 1.

— Anderson was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. With the Patriots choosing not to elevate practice squadder Conor McDermott, the struggling Vederian Lowe remained the favorite to start at right tackle. Veteran tackle/guard Riley Reiff was placed on injured reserve for the second time Saturday.

— With Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon already on IR, the White and Uche injuries left New England perilously thin on the edge against one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterbacks in Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

— Cornerback Jack Jones and special teamer Cody Davis both were active after being activated off IR and the physically unable to perform list, respectively, on Saturday. It’s the season debut for both players.