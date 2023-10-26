The Boston Bruins have made a habit out of shuffling their lines throughout the early portion of their centennial season.

That won’t be stopping any time soon.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery provided updates on a pair of injured forwards Thursday, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com, and they weren’t positive. Milan Lucic is will be out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury, while Jakub Lauko will miss a week with a facial fracture.

Lucic took a slap shot off his foot Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, missing multiple shifts after but eventually returning to the win. He tried to give it a go in the Bruins’ game against the Anaheim Ducks the following night, but left warm ups after one lap and was later scratched.

Lauko was injured in Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks, taking a skateblade to the face late in the third period. He did not return to the game but did later post a humorous update on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 23-year-old return will come after the swelling in his face reduces, according to Montgomery.

The injuries leave Boston with an open spot in the lineup, as Lauko was most recently skating on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Patrick Brown, who took the place of Lucic.