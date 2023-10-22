Bruins Notes: Boston Establishing ‘Identity’ With Win Over Kings

Just like last season, the Boston Bruins are back to chasing records and dominating opponents on a nightly basis.

Nothing changed during Saturday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings to continue Boston’s four-game West Coast road trip.

Scoring in each period, including twice in the second frame, the Bruins rallied at the perfect moment in order to take full control of the ice at Crypto.com Arena, skating off with a 4-2 victory — Boston’s fourth straight.

It was arguably the most impressive road win for the Bruins, giving the Black and Gold their all-time best start (4-0) to begin a season since 1991.

“I really liked it. We played with a lot of emotion and we dug in,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Everybody dug in in a lot of different ways, whether it was physicality, whether it was skill, effort or execution. I like the way we dug in. We’re starting to see our identity starting to come out.”

In the second period especially, Boston’s identity to keep possessions alive and maintain a strong level of puck movement showed with Matt Poitras and Derek Forbort setting up Morgan Geekie’s go-ahead goal in the second period.

The Bruins couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, now a win shy of sweeping their West Coast road trip.

Here are more notes from Saturday night’s Bruins-Kings matchup:

— Geekie kicked off the rally in the second period, scoring his first goal in a Bruins uniform to put Boston ahead 2-1. That provided a quick and easy sigh of relief for the 25-year-old.

“It’s good, it’s awesome. Good to get on the board,” Geekie said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

— Jeremy Swayman, who recorded 32 saves in the win, improved to 3-0 lifetime when facing the Kings.

— The Bruins haven’t opened up a season a perfect 4-0 since 1991.

— Pastrnak has scored in each of Boston’s first four games, becoming the first Bruin to do so since Dmitri Kvartalnov who netted six goals in the first five during the 1992-93 season.

— Boston will finish up its four-game West Coast road trip in Anaheim on Sunday to face off against the Ducks. Puck drop from Honda Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.