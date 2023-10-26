The Boston Bruins have found a temporary replacement following injuries to forwards Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko.

Jesper Boqvist was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Thursday, according to the AHL transaction wire. Ian Mitchell and Patrick Brown were also recalled, giving Boston necessary depth entering its matchup with the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

The Bruins waived Mitchell on Wednesday, but he cleared waivers and was assigned to Providence before being recalled Thursday. Boqvist, 24, signed with the Bruins on a one-year deal in July. He was eventually waived on Oct. 7 as the Bruins wrapped up training camp.

The roster shuffling was made necessary by a pair of unlucky injuries. Lucic took a slap shot off his foot Saturday night, while Lauko was injured in Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks, taking a skate blade to the face late in the third period. The 23-year-old seems to be in good spirits, however.

Story continues below advertisement

Boqvist and Brown are expected to skate alongside Johnny Beecher on the fourth line against the Ducks, giving the Bruins their 12 necessary forwards for the matchup. Brown has played in each of Boston’s last three games, while Boqvist’s next game with the organization will be his first.