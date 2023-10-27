Jakub Lauko was all smiles Friday after a scary incident in the Boston Bruins’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week.

The Bruins forward left in the third period of Tuesday’s win after taking a skate to the face. Lauko tried to dump the puck behind the Blackhawks’ net when he was upended by Jarred Tinordi. The 23-year-old tried to work his way back up to his feet but was caught by Jason Dickinson’s skate blade near his left eye.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Fri 10/27, 4:15pm
Buffalo Sabres
BUF
+161
Fri 10/27, 7:00 PM
NJ -1.5 O/U 7
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
New Jersey Devils
NJ
-192

Lauko cheekily posted a picture Thursday of Gothmog from “Lord of the Kings: Return of the King” to describe how he was feeling. But the second-year Bruins forward revealed Friday the real aftermath of taking a skate blade near his eye.

“Modeling career defo in jeopardy,” Lauko posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “But let’s just say I was very very lucky.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Very very lucky” is an understatement. From the visual of the scar and stitches he received, it appears the skate blade was centimeters from hitting his eye.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Thankfully, Lauko is all smiles now. But the Bruins recalled Jesper Boqvist on Thursday to fill his spot on the fourth line with Patrick Brown, who filled in for an injured Milan Lucic. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday that Lauko would be out for at least a week.

A true hockey player.

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins:

Jim Montgomery Explains How Similar Brad Marchand, Kobe Bryant Are

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images