Jakub Lauko was all smiles Friday after a scary incident in the Boston Bruins’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week.

The Bruins forward left in the third period of Tuesday’s win after taking a skate to the face. Lauko tried to dump the puck behind the Blackhawks’ net when he was upended by Jarred Tinordi. The 23-year-old tried to work his way back up to his feet but was caught by Jason Dickinson’s skate blade near his left eye.

Lauko cheekily posted a picture Thursday of Gothmog from “Lord of the Kings: Return of the King” to describe how he was feeling. But the second-year Bruins forward revealed Friday the real aftermath of taking a skate blade near his eye.

“Modeling career defo in jeopardy,” Lauko posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “But let’s just say I was very very lucky.”

Story continues below advertisement

modeling career defo in jeopardy😮‍💨but let’s just say I was very very lucky🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023

“Very very lucky” is an understatement. From the visual of the scar and stitches he received, it appears the skate blade was centimeters from hitting his eye.

Thankfully, Lauko is all smiles now. But the Bruins recalled Jesper Boqvist on Thursday to fill his spot on the fourth line with Patrick Brown, who filled in for an injured Milan Lucic. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday that Lauko would be out for at least a week.

A true hockey player.