Bruins Unveil Schedule For Centennial Season, Including ‘Era Nights’

We now officially know when the Bruins will begin the 100th season in franchise history.

Boston on Tuesday afternoon unveiled its 2023-24 schedule, which begins Oct. 11 with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. The tilt against the Hawks also will be one of the six “Era Nights” the Bruins will host for their centennial season, all of which against Original Six opponents.

Per a team-issued press release, the “Era Nights” will “celebrate various players and teams from iconic eras in Bruins history, and will include a pregame ceremony, guest appearances, special promotions and more.” The other five “Era Nights” following the Bruins’ opener will proceed as follows:

— Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Detroit Red Wings

— Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Montreal Canadiens

— Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. New York Rangers

— Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Montreal Canadiens

— Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners will embark on their centennial season following a six-game preseason schedule that runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 5.