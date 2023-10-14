Clippers Pursuit For Malcolm Brogdon Not Over After Celtics Trade?

Malcolm Brogdon is no longer a member of the Boston Celtics, but that isn’t stopping the Los Angeles Clippers from envisioning a last-minute addition.

Earlier in the offseason, before the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Los Angeles nearly landed Brogdon in the initially rumored three-team blockbuster. But the Clippers backed out, giving the Celtics another opportunity to move the league’s defending Sixth Man of the Year — which they did.

And now, once again, the Clippers are linked to Brogdon, only under much different circumstances.

“Both the Clippers and (Philadelphia) Sixers made attempts to trade for Jure Holiday during his brief stay in Portland, and the Clippers continue to have interest in Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon,” PHLY Sports’ Kyle Nubeck wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike the previous times in which LA expressed interest in adding Brogdon, while with the Celtics, there’s another layer to the continuously circulating rumors linking the two: James Harden.

Philadelphia is on the clock with Harden, who’s still playing tug-a-war with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in hopes of a trade. Harden’s preferable destination has also been rumored to be Los Angeles, however the spoiled relationship could soil any chances of the 76ers doing Harden an offseason favor on his way out the City of Brotherly Love.

So… that drags Brogdon back into the picture.

Los Angeles’ inital plan A, which turned into plan B could once again become plan A pending the outcome of Harden’s presumed Philadelphia departure.

Story continues below advertisement

Although, there’s no guarentee that Brogdon even wants to leave Portland in the first place. Beides, the Trail Blazers could offer a starting spot plus a very valued veteran voice while the Clippers have a faulty core, but on the flip side, do offer championship potential.

“I want to be here,” Brogdon told reporters during training camp, per team-provided video. “There’s a lot of misleading information out there about they need to trade me or I want to go to (a contender). Right now I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity. That’s really what it is, and right now it’s assuming a leadership role with these young guys and I’m embracing that.”

Either way, the clock is ticking for all sides with Opening Night less than two weeks away.