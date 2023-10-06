Clippers Seeking Backup Plan In James Harden After Failed Celtics Trade?

The Los Angeles Clippers might be hitting desperation mode after their rumored indecisiveness buried their chances of acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from the Boston Celtics this offseason.

With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and another season to disappoint Clippers fans as the unofficial little brother of Los Angeles, the front office might’ve found its backup plan: James Harden.

“League sources say Harden is also taking part (in 76ers training camp) because he remains hopeful that a trade to the Clippers is still in the works and believes, for now, that it would be wise to not be a distraction,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Shams Charania wrote Thursday. “And the Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen.”

Depth at the guard spot is where the Clippers lack the most. It’s their weakest link and entering the season with Bones Hyland or Kobe Brown running the point isn’t helping Los Angeles dodge the label of failed superteams. They reportedly had a chance to snag Brogdon, originally the third team in Boston’s eventual blockbuster trade for Kirstaps Porzingis.

Pairing up Harden with Leonard and George doesn’t really move the needle for Los Angeles, but it’s an attempt to bolster its lousy supporting cast.

Unlike Harden, Brogdon played his role last season and fulfilled it with flying colors. Harden was a part-time star with the 76ers, shining in moments throughout the playoffs without Philadephia’s No. 1 Joel Embiid on the floor, but failing to be that same MVP-caliber scorer in tandem with Embiid.

The clock is ticking for LA with Opening Night just weeks away and Harden presumably not going for pennies on the trade market.