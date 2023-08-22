The NBA responded Tuesday after James Harden’s public comments about Daryl Morey, where he called the Philadelphia 76ers president a “liar.”

Harden was fined the maximum of $100,000 by the league for public trade demands from his Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 comments “indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team,” per a press release.

The press release confirmed an investigation into the comments, which included an interview with Harden, where the All-NBA star affirmed his belief Philadelphia would not accommodate his request.

The 76ers and Morey have been criticized by figures like Paul Pierce and Boston Celtics center Al Horford’s sister Anna Horford. Former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving went a different route and criticized Adrian Wojnarowski over his messaging of Philadelphia’s unrest.

Harden, who turns 34 on Saturday, reportedly was told he would be traded “quickly,” but Philadelphia decided it wanted to keep the All-Star.

The fine likely won’t do anything to resolve Morey and Harden’s relationship as the latter reportedly is determined to play with the Los Angeles Clippers. But the 76ers president probably wants to ensure his team still is in contention without Harden, who is no stranger to making trade requests, which is why the league wants to crack down on players making those kinds of public comments.

Harden is unlikely to hold out because the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement would give the team control over his free-agency status if he does not participate in training camp and other team activities.

The turmoil could sour Joel Embiid on the organization, and that would strike down an Eastern Conference contender for the Celtics.