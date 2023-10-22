Commanders star defender Jonathan Allen has made his feelings about Washington’s recent struggles crystal clear.

Allen sounded off with an expletive-filled tirade after Washington lost 14-7 to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders have now lost four of their last five contests.

“(Expletive) yes it does,” Allen told reporters when asked if the team’s struggles have been frustrating, per NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay. “I’m (expletive) tired of this (expletive). (Expletive) tired of this (expletive). It’s been seven (expletive) years of the same (expletive). Tired of this (expletive).”

The 28-year-old Allen finished the game with three tackles including a tackle for loss. The Commanders held the Giants scoreless during the second half while quarterback Sam Howell (22-for-42, 249 yards) and the offense went 1-for-15 on third down with six sacks allowed.

Washington will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 before it travels to the New England Patriots on Nov. 5.

Featured image via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images