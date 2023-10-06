Entering Thursday night, the Chicago Bears had not won a football game since Oct. 24, 2022, when they defeated the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

It turns out all Chicago needed was a primetime opportunity to get back in the win column.

The Bears earned a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders to improve to 1-4 on the year and snap the league’s longest active losing streak at 14 games.

The Bears offense found a rhythm as Justin Fields turned in one of his best performances as a pro, completing 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore headlined the night with a 230-yard, three-touchdown performance to carry the offense to the first win of the season.

Week 5 in the NFL is off to a notable start with one of the biggest storylines of the season in the book.

Bears Beat Commanders For First Win In Near Calendar Year

