Ex-Celtics Experience Drop In Ranking Of NBA’s Best Players

It would seem playing with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has a positive effect on members of the Boston Celtics.

Who would have thought?

The Celtics saw a number of players depart in the offseason, with Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart being the most notable names to find a new home. They are also being viewed quite differently in the eyes of NBA media.

In its annual ranking of the league’s best players, ESPN dropped a pair of now former Celtics down the list.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Williams III slid from the No. 58 spot in 2022, to No. 89 entering 2023. The new Trailblazers big saw injuries derail his last season in Boston, but will also be taking on an unfamiliar role with Portland. He’s likely back up Deandre Ayton, but will receive some starts throughout the season. His ability to play above the rim isn’t in doubt, but offensively he could struggle to find a role with so many young guards being asked to facilitate the ball.

Smart also experienced a slide, falling from No. 34 last season to No. 59 this year.

His slide makes sense, considering he’s never played anywhere but Boston and will no longer have a pair of elite scorers on his wing. He will be tasked with running the Memphis Grizzlies’ offense during Ja Morant’s suspension, but the adjustment period could be ugly.

Grant Williams jumped up two spots (No. 99 to No. 97), but he’ll also be taking on a much more prominent role with the Dallas Mavericks. Brogdon was ranked No. 87 in 2022, but was not ranked between No. 50-100 in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis, a Celtics newcomer, saw his status jump from No. 86 to No. 62, and if all goes well in his first season with Boston, he could see another big jump next season. Tatum (No. 7 in 2022), Brown (No. 22) and Jrue Holiday (No. 26) will have their spots revealed in the top 50.