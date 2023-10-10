What Kristaps Porzingis Found ‘Insane’ About First Celtics Game

Kristaps Porzingis on Sunday received his first taste of a game setting at TD Garden as a member of the Celtics, and the veteran big man wasn’t disappointed.

Boston fans turned out in abundance for the Green’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. C’s supporters were treated to their first look at the new-look Celtics, who now carry more star power with Porzingis and Jrue Holiday on the roster.

There was plenty for Green Teamers to cheer about, as Boston played all of its best players in its 114-106 win. The roars of the crowd in an exhibition game seemingly took Porizingis aback.

“That was insane,” Porzingis told reporters, per Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis. “That was insane for a preseason game. I don’t know what to say. Fun game to play in, fun game to watch at the end when Payton was going off and the whole crowd was into it. It was just — I’m very happy to be a Celtic. I’m not gonna lie.”

Holiday was equally impressed by Celtics fans over the weekend. The veteran guard could tell how badly the fanbase wants to see Boston raise its 18th championship banner, which these C’s have a great chance of accomplishing.

And if Porzingis and Holiday thought Sunday’s crowd was electric, they’re in for a treat Oct. 27. TD Garden figures to be thumping when the Celtics play their regular-season home opener against the conference rival Miami Heat.