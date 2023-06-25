Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is slated to serve an NBA-issued suspension after his second viral firearm-related incident in May.

After going on social media to brandish a firearm — again — Morant earned himself a suspension over four times as large as his initial NBA-issued punishment (eight games) for failure to learn after the first time. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman backed this decision.

“I think the discipline from the NBA was appropriate,” Kleiman said when addressing Morant’s 25-game suspension, according to TMZ.

Morant first publicly flashed a gun while at a nightclub just hours after a Grizzlies road game in Denver. That garnered mixed reactions from those in the public, with some chalking Morant’s actions to the ignorance of his age (23 years old), while others were disappointed in the persona he aimed to build.

“I think the thing to focus on at this point is. … what’s Ja going to commit to moving forward?” Kleiman explained. “What are the steps he’s prepared to take for the NBA to grant the ability to rejoin the team after serving the suspension?”

The Grizzlies, perhaps hampered by the distraction that Morant became towards the end of the season and into the playoffs, fell in disappointing fashion after their 51-31 regular-season finish. Memphis fell in Round 1 to the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, who were longshots to make the postseason despite Morant’s adamant belief they wouldn’t have any worries in the Western Conference.