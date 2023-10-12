The Boston Bruins secured their first win of the season Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bruins 19-year-old rookie Matt Poitras contributed to the 3-1 victory, notching his first NHL regular season assist in the first period of the game.

The Bruins hit the ice again Saturday for the season home opener at TD Garden against the Nashville Predators.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.