How Robert Williams Felt About Celtics Trading Him To Blazers

The Celtics made an aggressive move last Sunday when they traded for Jrue Holiday, but they also lost a promising young center.

Boston traded Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks to the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday, who Portland acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in the Damian Lillard trade.

The Holiday acquisition put the Celtics in line with the Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown, and it was a calculated gamble for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who will have to hope the loss of Williams doesn’t end up biting them back in the future.

Williams made his first comments after the trade, and there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings from the Time Lord, who turns 26 on Oct. 17.

“You just realize it’s a business,” Williams told reporters about the trade, per team-provided video. “Obviously coming into another great opportunity. Great team, great guys, great coaching staff. It’s been a great energy since I got here, man. So I’m excited.”

On if he was disappointed by the trade, Williams added: “I mean, I feel like everybody is when that first trade happens. Like I said, I’m pretty content knowing it’s a business. Got love for those guys back there on that side, always. And onto new beginnings.”

Williams was excited to share his knowledge with a new, younger team as he moves on to a new environment with a rebuilding side compared to the Celtics, who are in an NBA title or bust mindset.