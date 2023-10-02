Jayson Tatum was forced to bid farewell to two more teammates Sunday.

It’s been an offseason of goodbyes for Tatum, who watched good friends Marcus Smart and Grant Williams land with new teams back in the summer. And when the Celtics pulled off a blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday, Tatum watched two more colleagues depart Boston.

Brad Stevens and company sent Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, as well as two first-round picks, to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Holiday. Not long after the deal was finalized, Tatum posted an Instagram story about both Williams and Brogdon.

“True professional, nothing but love and respect for this guy,” Tatum said of Brogdon. “Best of luck this year.”

For Williams, Tatum wrote, “This one hurt. My brotha right here. Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything. Super proud of the player you have become and excited to see how far you take it. Keep striving to be special and never change who you are. My dawg 4L till we link up again. Nothing but love.”

While Tatum clearly will miss Brogdon and Williams, he can take solace in being a part of arguably the NBA’s best starting five. Holiday has a chance to be a perfect fit in Boston and could help Tatum win his first NBA championship.