There is always a sense of pride when you pull on the jersey of a storied franchise like the Boston Celtics. But with that pride comes certain responsibilities as a member of the team with 3,570 wins over 78 seasons.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum understands exactly what it means to be a star in Boston and more importantly what it would mean to hang Banner 18 in TD Garden.

“I feel like ever since we went to the Finals, (there’s been pressure),” Tatum said, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “There are a handful of teams that realistically have a shot to win it and over the last year or two, we’ve been one of those teams that realistically has a shot.”

The Celtics have appeared in five Eastern Conference Finals in the past seven years with a lone trip to the Final in 2022. The Golden State Warriors defeated Boston four games to two to clinch their seventh title in franchise history. The Warriors sit behind the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, 17 a piece, for the most titles in NBA history.

Tatum knows he and his teammates must approach each season like it’s the year they are going to get over the hump and capture the title, ensuring their legacy is forever cemented in Celtics history.

“I don’t know if it’s pressure, but it’s just not taking things for granted by maximizing the opportunity and the talent,” Tatum said. “Because you’re not always going to be on a team that has a realistic shot. You can’t come in with the mindset that (this window) is going to last forever and we have so much time.”

Tatum added: “We need to approach every season like this is the year we have to make it happen because you don’t want to take any time for granted.”

The Celtics will begin their pursuit of Boston’s next NBA title when Tatum and company open their 2023-24 season on Oct. 25 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.