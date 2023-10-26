The Celtics only are one game into their 2023-24 season, but Boston has to be feeling great about its offseason blockbuster trade acquisition.

Kristaps Porzingis was sensational in his C’s debut Wednesday. Playing before a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd that was on him all night, Porzingis scored 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Boston’s 108-104 win over the New York Knicks.

The 7-foot-3 center showed off his vast and rare skill set that clearly endeared him to Brad Stevens and company. Porzingis was terrific as an interior defender — highlighted by a game-high four blocks — and impressively scored half of his points from beyond the arc. One of those treys was a crowd-silencing bucket from a few feet beyond the 3-point line that gave his team a lead with 1:29 to play.

Jayson Tatum has been paired with a slew of running mates since he arrived in Boston in 2017, and he clearly has high hopes for what Porzingis can bring to the Celtics.

“He just makes us that much more dynamic, obviously, with his size, ability to shoot, make plays off the dribble,” Tatum told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “When they double me late, make the right play, find an open man. Obviously, he can shoot from wherever. I mean, he’s really good. He’s really, really good. We’re lucky to have him.”

Health obviously is the biggest concern with Porzingis. The 2015 first-rounder’s final season before he joined Boston was only the third of his career in which he played 60-plus games.

But if Porzingis can avoid serious injuries and be available for the Celtics for the long haul, the C’s figure to be a very, very tough out.