Jrue Holiday got a first-hand view of playing alongside new Celtics teammates during preseason action, but the real journey began Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Holiday, who was traded (twice) just weeks ahead of the season, joined the Celtics as a key piece to Boston’s search for a winning formula. With a long-standing reputation, both as a player and teammate, Holiday too inherits those set-in-stone expectations.

The 33-year-old guard got off on the right foot with the Celtics after Boston defeated the New York Knicks, 108-104, on Opening Night, giving Holiday a snippet of what’s to come in the remaining 81 games.

“Not matter if we’re down 10 points with four minutes to go, we always have a chance,” Holiday told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “So I think we just band together, started executing on both ends of the floor, got the necessary plays that we needed.”

Holiday added: “We know that we can be poised, we know what kind of talent we have and we just go out there and lock in.”

Getting the start alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White, Holiday delivered an instant defensive boost — as expected. The two-time All-Star recorded three blocks, combining for seven with fellow Celtics newcomer Kristaps Porzingis.

Offensively, Holiday gave the Celtics nine points, shooting 4-for-10 on the floor, including 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

That didn’t put a damper on the night, however. Holiday got his feet wet in getting acclimated with Boston while showcasing a preview of what’s to come defensively from the team’s new-look backcourt.

“It’s fun,” Holiday said. “Knowing people’s tendencies, what they like to do, leaning on the fly — or being able to execute on the fly. That’s kind of what preseason is for, but this first game was a good test for us.”

The Celtics took control of the floor at the start of the night, but took their foot off the gas, making for an unnecessary late-game nail-bitter against a subpar Knicks squad.

Nevertheless, a win’s a win.