After the Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday, Joe Mazzulla was forced to make a tough decision.

Holiday’s arrival boosted Boston’s number of starting-caliber players to six. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis seemingly were the lone locks for the starting five, which left Mazzulla with a difficult decision regarding the odd man out.

It proved to be Al Horford, who was on the bench when the Celtics tipped off their season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The scheme and rotations were effective, as Boston’s closing group was able to outlast Jalen Brunson and company to earn a 108-104 win.

After the game, Holiday revealed the Celtics’ top six players spoke about the current personnel setup before the start of the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“Us six went together and talked about it,” Holiday told reporters, per MassLive. “And honestly, it’s about what we can do for the team. No matter who starts, no matter who finishes, we all want to win. We’re all on the same page. So when it comes down to it, winning is our only option and the only thing we really want to do.”

The unity Holiday mentioned paid dividends for the Celtics in the Big Apple. The veteran guard was pleased to see Boston “band together” when it needed to the most against a tough Knicks team.

The new-look Celtics likely will need another full-team effort Friday when the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat visit TD Garden.